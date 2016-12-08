SBS Hindi

Negative emotions Affect Physical Health

Stress and Emotional Health

Stress and Emotional Health Source: David Cheskin- PA

Published 8 December 2016 at 11:46am, updated 8 December 2016 at 8:55pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

The mind and body are deeply connected and negative emotions manifest themselves in our body.Clinical Hypnotherapist Archana Mishra gives us tips on ridding ourselves of negative emotions for our well being.

