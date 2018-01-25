'Never forget your skills'

Dr Sunaina Gowan is the co-founder of Lean In Incorporated, a not-for-profit, community based organisation for supporting newly arrived migrant women to Australia.





Dr Sunaina Gowan is also an award-winning Academic who has obtained a PhD in Management from Western Sydney University and also holds a MBA with specialisation in Human Resource Management. She is also currently conducting research on the well-being of International Students in Australia.





We spoke to Ms Gowan about the challenges faced by migrant women in Australia who is holding free workshops in Australia to help migrant women settle in.















