New Claims against Senetor Day's building company

Family First Senator Bob Day

Family First Senator Bob Day Source: AAP

Published 2 October 2016 at 10:41am, updated 2 October 2016 at 12:14pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
More complaints have emerged about a building company owned by Family First Senator Bob Day. Disgruntled customers have come forward, alleging long delays to complete their homes and failure to fix defects. And there's a warning that the state licence for the New South Wales company Huxley Homes may not be renewed.

Will Naicker and his wife Mairead signed a 40-week building contract with Huxley Homes - a New South Wales company owned by Family First Senator Bob Day - in July 2014.

 

115 weeks later, Mr Naicker says there have been long delays, defective work, and still no occupying certificate for the property.

The Naickers paid in full, but say there is structural damage throughout the house.

They say the front door doesn't have handles, and there are serious gaps in the other doors and walls.

 

And they claim the skirting isn't finished and some amenities aren't connected, while building materials have been left in a messy state outside.

Huxley Homes has not submitted its financial reports to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission for the past two financial years.

 

S-B-S has learned that it also failed to meet the rent on its headquarters in Sydney for several months, and is now paying off the arrears in instalments.

 

Fair Trading has told S-B-S: "Huxley has several outstanding tribunal orders. If it has not complied with the orders, any renewal application must be refused."

 

 

 

 

