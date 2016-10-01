New Claims against Senetor Day's building company

Will Naicker and his wife Mairead signed a 40-week building contract with Huxley Homes - a New South Wales company owned by Family First Senator Bob Day - in July 2014.











115 weeks later, Mr Naicker says there have been long delays, defective work, and still no occupying certificate for the property.





The Naickers paid in full, but say there is structural damage throughout the house.





They say the front door doesn't have handles, and there are serious gaps in the other doors and walls.











And they claim the skirting isn't finished and some amenities aren't connected, while building materials have been left in a messy state outside.





Huxley Homes has not submitted its financial reports to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission for the past two financial years.











S-B-S has learned that it also failed to meet the rent on its headquarters in Sydney for several months, and is now paying off the arrears in instalments.











Fair Trading has told S-B-S: "Huxley has several outstanding tribunal orders. If it has not complied with the orders, any renewal application must be refused."



























