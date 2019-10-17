New device allows pregnant women to monitor their baby's health at home

Vinayak Smith, a Monash University clinical research fellow, is one of the FeMom's developer.





Dr Vinayak says it brings maternity care into the 21st century.





"It's basically a home monitoring system and the most comprehensive one we can offer in terms of a virtual obstetric clinic at the moment. So what this does is actually gives you the ability to monitor the mother in the outpatient setting for the first time.”





Once the device is stuck on, it connects to the phone via an app, tracking the heart rate of mother and baby, as well as any potential heart contractions.





That information is sent to the treating obstetrician in real-time.



