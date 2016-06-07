Source: Flickr
Published 7 June 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 15 June 2016 at 2:03pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Milk Latte, the new health drink. Milk latte may not mean much to you but it is being ordered with an uncanny regularity in cafes in America, South Africa, Australia and UK As per Ayurveda it is rich in antioxidants, prevents cancer and reduced chance of heart attack. also suppresses body fat growth and helps reduce weight. Dr. Alap Antani shares details.
