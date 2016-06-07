SBS Hindi

New Health Drink : Milk Latte

SBS Hindi

Milk Latte

Source: Flickr

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 June 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 15 June 2016 at 2:03pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Milk Latte, the new health drink. Milk latte may not mean much to you but it is being ordered with an uncanny regularity in cafes in America, South Africa, Australia and UK As per Ayurveda it is rich in antioxidants, prevents cancer and reduced chance of heart attack. also suppresses body fat growth and helps reduce weight. Dr. Alap Antani shares details.

Published 7 June 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 15 June 2016 at 2:03pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds