New idea, New beginning with Nukkad Teafe

Nukkad the Teafe, a unique cafe in Raipur where having a good time means a lot more than just drinking a steaming hot cup of tea. It means communicating in sign language with hearing and speech impaired staff members, enjoying books, reciting poems, meeting like-minded people, celebrating love, making new friends, and so much more.











The cafe serves tea, food, and fulfilling conversations in a beautiful and soothing ambience. The team organises discussions on interesting topics and comes up with unique events for people to enjoy their time at the cafe.











Here are some distinctive ways in which he is pursuing this goal:











Digital Detox Nukkad the Teafe offers a discount to consumers who deposit their phones after entering the cafe. We dont want customers to be hooked to their phones, staring at their screens, chatting with people who are not actually present there. Instead, we want them to celebrate their time, have fun, read a book, talk to a stranger, and more, says Priyank.











Gyaan Daan Customers can deposit a book in the cafe and exchange it for another that they can take home for three days.





Tea and Tones These are events where customers can take the mic and recite poetry.











Bill by Dil The cafe celebrates its anniversary by declaring a bill-free day. Customers get an empty envelope in place of their bill and they can pay as much as they want.











Super mom celebration Customers who bring their mothers to the cafe get one dish of her choice absolutely free.











An engineer by profession, 31-year-old Priyank worked with MNCs for about five years before he got an opportunity to join a fellowship programme. This allowed him to work in rural India and help communities find solutions to different problems. After working in villages in Odisha, Maharashtra and Gujarat, Priyank felt there were not many young people in India working for social causes. He continued working with the NGO but decided he wanted to create a space where people, young ones especially, could meet, share ideas, form groups, start up social ventures, be inspired, etc.































