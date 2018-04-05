“New ‘Keep Us Safe’ app for security and fighting crime is great idea”: Rishi Prabhakar

The technology giant Microsoft has received a much-coveted security classification from the Australian government as it tries to lure more departments to its cloud-computing service.





Using this cloud computing service federal government is getting an App ready.





Through the app, users will be able to upload images and videos and make calls to security agencies, as well as receiving real-time notifications and information from them.





The app's developer, Citadel Group, says it is designed to be used if people witness minor crimes, see suspicious behaviour or are at the scene of terrorist attacks and security incidents.





Citadel's Robert Hartley says it is better than a traditional emergency phone call.





"This is an application built upon a protected platform that's been designed to enable citizens to take charge of their own safety, to securely upload information to first responders and also receive notifications that are important to them. They can be talking directly to first responders. First responders can see what they see, hear what they hear, know exactly where they are."





The app is still in development, but Cybersecurity and Law Enforcement Minister Angus Taylor says he supports it.





"If it works, then we can roll it out. I mean, this is true of so many different applications that can be used across government. (It's) very effective, it's highly secure, and it essentially means that government can deliver more with less, and that's what Australian citizens want, that's what taxpayers want, and that's what they should be asking for. We can deliver it through better use of these cloud services."





The app is being developed through Microsoft Azure, a cloud-computing platform.





Cloud computing is the practice of using a network of remote servers connected to the internet which can manage and process data.





The government has just awarded Microsoft Azure a security classification, allowing it to handle so-called "protected" information, the first of four tiers.





Several government agencies are already connected to the cloud, and Angus Taylor is encouraging more to follow.





"We need to do that, knowing the data is kept secure. We're asking every agency to migrate as fast as they reasonably can, and, in the process, we're confident that we can take out costs and increase speed."





The Centre for Internet Safety's Nigel Phair says he agrees.





"I think it's inefficient for the government to be doing anything like that themselves. The tech companies of all shapes and sizes are very good at this, they've been doing it for quite some time now, and the economies of scale are definitely there for savings for the taxpayer."





Mr Phair says the use of cloud computing to design national-security applications is logical.





"This is a natural progression so that, if you're the eyes and the ears of a potential terrorist incident, collecting that data which could be used for intelligence purposes, or perhaps later on at court, is really valuable."





Indian Australian Rishi Prabhakar has been campaigning about safety and security issues in Melbourne’s west.





He says if this App can help citizens to feel safe and get help when they need it nothing can be better.



