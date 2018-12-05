New milk bank a 'huge win' for sick and premature babies

Source: AUSTRALIAN RED CROSS BLOOD SERVICE
Published 5 December 2018 at 2:17pm, updated 5 December 2018 at 2:21pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hundreds of premature babies across New South Wales will now have access to donated breast milk, following the launch of the first state-wide milk bank. The Australian Red Cross Blood Service hopes its opening will prompt eligible mothers to donate excess breast milk to help save lives.
Published 5 December 2018 at 2:17pm, updated 5 December 2018 at 2:21pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share