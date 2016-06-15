New parent visa proposal gains momentum

Available in other languages

When Arvind Duggal moved to Australia in 2008, he brought his wife and young children but he had to leave behind: his mother.





And she visits on a tourist visa as often as migration laws allow.











The Adelaide-based bus driver wants to see a new tourist visa introduced which won't require family members to travel home for long stays.











His petition has gathered 27,000 signatures, and some political support, including from South Australian state Labor Senator Tung Ngo.











Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has previously rejected the introduction of another class of tourist visa for the parents of migrants.











The Labor Party hasn't ruled it out and is expected to announce a decision in coming days.





A spokesperson for the Immigration Minister, Peter Dutton, has informed SBS there is already in place a “longer validity Visitor’ visa, subclass 600, that allows parents to stay in Australia for 12 months in any 18 month period.



























