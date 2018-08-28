New PM and cabinet greeted by worst opinion polls in 10 years

It's the worst News poll result for the Coalition in ten years.





Their primary vote has slipped to just 33 percent.





New Prime Minister Scott Morrison trails behind Opposition leader Bill Shorten as a preferred prime minister -- the category in which Malcolm Turnbull led Mr. Shorten by 12 points in the last News poll.





The Coalition accepts people aren't happy about the infighting last week that led to Scott Morrison's appointment but Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has told the A-B-C the government is moving on.





"I mean, the Australian people are not happy about the events last week. We get (understand) that. But we now move forward. We move forward under a new generation of leadership. We are back to work, working for the Australian people to keep the economy strong, to keep Australians safe, and, of course, to work across all of those public policy areas that Australians expect us to make a positive difference in."





Scott Morrison is hailing the cabinet he revealed over the weekend as a "next-generation government".





Several portfolios have been altered or separated, including Home Affairs and Energy and Environment, while a number of special envoy positions have been created.





Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has been named the special envoy for drought assistance and drought recovery, with drought named among the new Prime Minister's top priorities.





Visiting drought-affected areas in Queensland, Mr. Morrison says he's been criticised over the way governments have failed to cooperate.





"I've got to tell you we are going to try and talk to each other a lot better because that's a big part of the solution: all the governments working together. I spoke to (Queensland premier) Annastacia Palaszczuk before coming out here today. We had a good chat about that. I spoke to (New South Wales premier) Gladys Berejiklian during the course of the week in New South Wales and I was actually talking to (Western Australia premier) Mark McGowan just the other night. Now, they're a long way from the drought, but that's where the feed's coming from."





Meanwhile, Mr. Morrison has offered former Prime Minister Tony Abbott the job of special envoy for Indigenous Affairs.





The new assistant Treasurer, Stuart Robert, says Mr. Abbott would be ideal for the position, in which he would report to Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion.





"I can't think of a better person, with the highest of status, than Tony Abbott, to get out there and spent the next amount of time in the red dust soil of Australia's interior, up in the Torres Strait, in the islands, out in marginalised communities, listening, reflecting, healing, walking with them, and seeking a path towards the final journey of reconciliation. I think it is an outstanding role for Tony."





But Mr. Abbott has told Macquarie Radio he wants to know exactly what the job entails before he takes it.





"I'll keep doing all of this regardless, but what I'd like to know from Scott is exactly what he's got in mind. I suppose what I don't want to do is trip over the toes of the minister, the chairmen of the various parliamentary committees ... we've already got a lot of people in this space. And I'd want to know: exactly what value can I add?"





Labor's Indigenous Affairs spokesman has released a statement on the matter.





Senator Patrick Dodson says the proposal is insulting to the Indigenous population calling for a voice to parliament – an idea Mr. Abbott has not supported.





“The suggestion that Tony Abbott could act as some kind of messenger or representative for First Nations people is condescending. This is yet another example of the Liberal National party playing a game with themselves, placating each other’s egos and trivializing First Nations people’s [calls] for justice and recognition.”





But for all the Coalition's new appointments and job offers, Labor says not much has really changed.





Deputy leader Tanya Plibersek says the reshuffle is exactly that, a reshuffle.





She says she's disappointed to see Mr. Morrison offering positions to fallen Coalition M-Ps such as Barnaby Joyce and Tony Abbot.





"We have a government that's trying to convince people that there's something new here, that there's a refresh. But the same personalities doing different jobs, with the resurrection of formerly-disgraced MPs, just doesn't cut it (isn't enough)."





Meanwhile, Turnbull ally Craig Laundy has declined an offer to serve in Scott Morrison's cabinet.





Mr. Laundy's former portfolios, industrial relations, and small business have been given to Kelly O'Dwyer and Michaelia Cash, respectively.





Mr. Laundy, who will continue to serve the electorate of Reid [[reed]] from the backbench, says last week's leadership spill took an emotional and physical toll on him.





Tony Abbott has announced on Macquarie Radio there won't ever be another week like the last one.





"The era of the political assassin is over. Thank god for that. We've had far too much backstabbing, far too much leaking, and briefing. I think we can now put all of that behind us, and thank god that’s the case."



