Is air pollution from farm fires increasing risk of high blood pressure?
Dr Hemant Pullabhotla is a member of Deakin University’s Department of Economics and Centre for Disaster Resilience and Recovery.
Air pollution has been labelled a national emergency in India and is increasingly driven by farm burn-offs. A study led by Dr Hemant Pullabhotla compared blood pressure readings of nearly 784000 Indians across the country with satellite data on 1.2 million agricultural fires, wind direction, and local air pollution. Listen to this interview conducted by SBS Hindi with Dr Pullabhotla, a member of Deakin University's Department of Economics and Centre for Disaster Resilience and Recovery.
