New security task force to address possible foreign interference in Australian universities
Students at the University of New South Wales Source: AAP
Published 29 August 2019 at 3:22pm
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
A new federal government taskforce has been established to address possible foreign interference in Australian universities. The new security measure has been welcomed by many in the tertiary education industry
