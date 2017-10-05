SBS Hindi

New Technology paves the way for cashless future

A customer uses the ANZ bank website in Canberra, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2009. (AAP Image/Alan Porritt) NO ARCHIVING

Looking at the ANZ bank website in Canberra, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2009 (AAP Image/Alan Porritt) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Published 6 October 2017 at 10:53am
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Anita Barar
New technology is being introduced which will push Australia even further towards being a cashless society. From January, The Reserve Bank of Australia will roll out a new system to allow instant bank transfers between different institutions.

