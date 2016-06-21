New visa system opens door to students,guardians

Source: AAP
Published 21 June 2016 at 5:26pm, updated 21 June 2016 at 10:57pm
Source: SBS
A new visa system opening the door to international primary-school students and their guardians is already boosting interest in Australian properties, especially among Chinese buyers. An Australian education -- and being near a good school -- are major drawcards for investors, but the relaxed visa scheme is not a guarantee of permanent property ownership.
