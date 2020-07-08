News in Hindi 08 July 2020

Source: INC
Published 8 July 2020 at 5:10pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
In this bulletin...** A heavy-handed warning for Melbourne residents as the city prepares to return to lockdown...** The A-C-T records three new coronavirus infections - after a month of no cases... And In India, Modi Government appoints a committee to probe alleged corruption against 3 trusts of opposition leader and Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s family
Published 8 July 2020 at 5:10pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share