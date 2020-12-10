SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 10 December 2020

Water cannon is used against farmers by Haryana state police to stop them from entering Haryana as they march towards New Delhi to protest against new farm laws,

Water cannon is used against farmers by Haryana state police to stop them from entering Haryana as they march towards New Delhi to protest against new farm laws

Published 10 December 2020 at 6:26pm
By Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
Catch the latest news of 10/12/2020**//Farmers Protest Against New Farm Laws Enters 15th Day**//Parthiv Patel says goodbye to all formats of cricket//

