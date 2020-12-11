News in Hindi 11th December 2020

Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a tour of the University of Queensland Vaccine Lab on October 12, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. Source: Darren England - Pool/Getty Images
Published 11 December 2020 at 5:24pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin...** Australia's efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine come to an end...** National Cabinet meets for the final time this year...**India is getting set for Covid-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan ... and more news
