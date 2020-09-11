News in Hindi 11th September 2020

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi,

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs, New York,USA on 26thSept 2019 Source: Alexander Shcherbak\TASS via Getty Images

In this bulletin ** The Chief Executive of Rio Tinto resigns over the destruction of an indigenous sacred site... ** Victoria reports 43 new coronavirus cases, and nine more deaths…**India, China meeting ends with 5-point consensus to ease border tensions… and more news

