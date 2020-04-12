News in Hindi 12 April 2020

Australian passengers outside entry gate 4 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Representational image. Source: Supplied
Catch the latest news. In this bulletin: **Victoria's state of emergency extended as man dies while in Melbourne hotel quarantine. **India to extend world's largest pandemic lockdown for two weeks. **US tops 20,000 coronavirus deaths, passing Italy to become worst-hit country in world
