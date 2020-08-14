News in Hindi 14th August 2020

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, August 14, 2020. Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Published 14 August 2020 at 5:25pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** Prime Minister Scott Morrison defends the government’s response to coronavirus outbreaks in the aged care sector...** A man in his 20s among 14 new COVID-19 deaths in Victoria...** India's total tally of the Covid 19 cases mounts to over 2.4 million... and more news
