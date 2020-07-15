SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 15 July 2020

SBS Hindi

NSW Health workers dressed in Personal Protective Equipment administer COVID-19 tests to people in their cars at the Crossroads Hotel testing centre in Sydney.

NSW Health workers dressed in Personal Protective Equipment administer COVID-19 tests to people in their cars at the Crossroads Hotel testing centre in Sydney. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 July 2020 at 6:03pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 15/07/2020 ** The man likely to be behind Sydney's virus cluster has been identified.// **Sachin Pilot said today that he is not joining the BJP and still remains a Congress man.

Published 15 July 2020 at 6:03pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

SBS Hindi News 07 January 2023: Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts