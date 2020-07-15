News in Hindi 15 July 2020

NSW Health workers dressed in Personal Protective Equipment administer COVID-19 tests to people in their cars at the Crossroads Hotel testing centre in Sydney. Source: AAP
Published 15 July 2020 at 6:03pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 15/07/2020 ** The man likely to be behind Sydney's virus cluster has been identified.// **Sachin Pilot said today that he is not joining the BJP and still remains a Congress man.
