News In Hindi: 170 missing as Nanda Devi Glacier bursts in India, this and more

ITBP personnel rescue one person who was trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan dam, in Chamoli on Sunday. Source: ANI
Published 8 February 2021 at 6:27pm, updated 8 February 2021 at 6:37pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 8/02/21 in Hindi**// New alerts in Victoria after a hotel quarantine worker tests positive**//In India, 170 go missing, 14 dead as Nanda Devi Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand**//In sports, 15,000 spectators to watch the second India vs England Test Match in stadium
