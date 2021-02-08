SBS Hindi

News In Hindi: 170 missing as Nanda Devi Glacier bursts in India, this and more

SBS Hindi

ITBP personnel rescue one person who was trapped in the tunnel

ITBP personnel rescue one person who was trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan dam, in Chamoli on Sunday. Source: ANI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 February 2021 at 6:27pm, updated 8 February 2021 at 6:37pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 8/02/21 in Hindi**// New alerts in Victoria after a hotel quarantine worker tests positive**//In India, 170 go missing, 14 dead as Nanda Devi Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand**//In sports, 15,000 spectators to watch the second India vs England Test Match in stadium

Published 8 February 2021 at 6:27pm, updated 8 February 2021 at 6:37pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists