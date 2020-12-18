News in Hindi 18th December 2020

People queue up in their cars to be tested at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility next to the Avalon RSL at Avalon, on Sydneys northern beaches, Dec 18, 2020 Source: AAP
Published 18 December 2020 at 5:39pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin...** Mask use urged as the Northern Beaches outbreak in New South Wales expands to 28... ** Victorians warned they could face mandatory quarantine if they travel to Sydney ... ** Indian Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an open letter to the protesting farmers ... and more news.
Published 18 December 2020 at 5:39pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share