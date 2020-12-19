News in Hindi 19 December 2020

Just a week before Christmas, state and territory leaders have rushed to impose new travel restrictions on travellers from Sydney's Northern Beaches. Source: Getty Images AsiaPac
Published 19 December 2020 at 5:33pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 19/12/2020 ** New restrictions announced to contain the Northern Beaches COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. // ** India has passed one crore coronavirus cases as it waits for a vaccine for the highly infectious virus.
Published 19 December 2020 at 5:33pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share