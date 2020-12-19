SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 19 December 2020

SBS Hindi

Just a week before Christmas, state and territory leaders have rushed to impose new travel restrictions on travellers from Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Just a week before Christmas, state and territory leaders have rushed to impose new travel restrictions on travellers from Sydney's Northern Beaches. Source: Getty Images AsiaPac

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2020 at 5:33pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 19/12/2020 ** New restrictions announced to contain the Northern Beaches COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. // ** India has passed one crore coronavirus cases as it waits for a vaccine for the highly infectious virus.

Published 19 December 2020 at 5:33pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists