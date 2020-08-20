News in Hindi 20th August 2020

Security forces during a search operation in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India on 17th August 2020 Source: Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Published 20 August 2020 at 5:26pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** Victoria records 240 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths... ** Qantas suffers an almost $2 billion loss this financial year... ** Indian government ordered Immediately withdrawal of around 10,000 troops of paramilitary forces from Jammu and Kashmir ... and more news
