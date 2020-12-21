SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 21 December 2020

NSW has recorded a 10th consecutive day without a locally-acquired COVID-19 case, prompting eased restrictions on gatherings and relaxed rules on mask usage.

Published 21 December 2020 at 6:45pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this bulletin...**Sydney Northern Beaches cluster rises to 85 ** India may have its first COVID vaccine by January 2021 ... ** Iconic Sydney to Hobart Yacht race cancelled following the border restrictions …** and more news.

