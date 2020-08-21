SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 21st August 2020

SBS Hindi

Indore

India's 'Swachh Survekshan 2020" announces Indore as India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row. Source: Twitter

Published 21 August 2020 at 5:17pm, updated 21 August 2020 at 5:23pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this bulletin... ** Victoria records 179 new COVID-19 cases and nine further coronavirus deaths...** Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces aged care funding boost...**In India, as per 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' Indore is cleanest city for the fourth time in a row ... and more news

