News in Hindi 21st August 2020

India's 'Swachh Survekshan 2020" announces Indore as India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row. Source: Twitter
Published 21 August 2020 at 5:17pm, updated 21 August 2020 at 5:23pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** Victoria records 179 new COVID-19 cases and nine further coronavirus deaths...** Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces aged care funding boost...**In India, as per 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' Indore is cleanest city for the fourth time in a row ... and more news
Published 21 August 2020 at 5:17pm, updated 21 August 2020 at 5:23pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share