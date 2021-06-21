SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 21st June 2021: Barnaby Joyce returns as leader of The Nationals and Deputy Prime Minister

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud, Nationals member for New England Barnaby Joyce and Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie

Barnaby Joyce (center) with Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud & Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie arrive at Parliament House in Canberra. June 21,2021 Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Published 21 June 2021 at 6:28pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Barnaby Joyce returns as leader of The Nationals and Deputy Prime Minister; An emergency National Cabinet meeting has been held, with Australians told not to cancel second appointments of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations; India records lowest single day new coronavirus infections in 81 days and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

