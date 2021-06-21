Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.
News in Hindi 21st June 2021: Barnaby Joyce returns as leader of The Nationals and Deputy Prime Minister
Barnaby Joyce (center) with Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud & Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie arrive at Parliament House in Canberra. June 21,2021 Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Published 21 June 2021 at 6:28pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Barnaby Joyce returns as leader of The Nationals and Deputy Prime Minister; An emergency National Cabinet meeting has been held, with Australians told not to cancel second appointments of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations; India records lowest single day new coronavirus infections in 81 days and more news.
