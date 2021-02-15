News In Hindi: 22-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru sent in 5-day police custody in India, this and more
Disha Ravi at a Climate Action protest. Source: Twitter
Published 15 February 2021 at 6:26pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 15/02/2021** Victoria Holiday Inn cluster grows to 17// **In India, 22-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru arrested in Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ has been sent in 5-day police custody// **In Sports, Manchester United raises voice against online racism attacks against players.
