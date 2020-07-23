News in Hindi 23 July 2020

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg addresses the media during a federal budget update. Source: AAP
Published 23 July 2020 at 5:00pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** Australia's budget deficit predicted to climb to more than 184 billion dollars ** Another five people die from COVID-19 as Victoria records another 403 cases *** And, India records highest-ever single-day spike of 45,720 cases, COVID-19 tally crossed the 12-lakh mark.
Published 23 July 2020 at 5:00pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share