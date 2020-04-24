News in Hindi 24 April 2020

A giant Ramadan lighthouse in Ramallah, West Bank Source: Getty
Published 24 April 2020 at 5:58pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 24/04/2020. In this bulletin** A man has appeared in court after the deaths of four police officers on a Melbourne freeway.** Australia's COVID-19 death toll increases to 78 people and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says that the biggest lesson from the coronavirus crisis is self-reliance.
