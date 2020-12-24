News in Hindi 24 December 2020

K.L Rahul of India batting during the T20 International match between Australia and India Source: AAP Image/Steve Christo
Published 24 December 2020 at 6:22pm
By Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 24/12/20 //** New South Wales records nine new COVID-19 cases as Queensland marks 100 days of no community transmission//**Rahul stays at 3, Kohli moves to 7th spot in ICC T20I batting rankings.
Published 24 December 2020 at 6:22pm
By Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Share