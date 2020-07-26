News in Hindi 26 July 2020

Medical staff are seen preparing to transport people from the St Basils Home for the Aged Care in Fawkner, Victoria. Source: AAP
Catch the latest news of 26/07/2020 **Ten more coronavirus deaths and 459 new cases have been recorded in Victoria, with seven fatalities linked to aged care outbreaks. // **In India, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has received a fresh proposal from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to start the assembly session from July 31.
Published 26 July 2020 at 5:47pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
