News in Hindi 27th November 2020

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrives on his two-day official visit to Nepal. Tribhuwan International Airport, Kathmandu, Nepal 26th Nov 2020 Source: Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Published 27 November 2020 at 5:38pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin..... ** Victoria effectively eliminates coronavirus from the community... ** The Australian government to challenge China's wine tariff proposal ...** Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla on visit to Nepal... ** And in cricket, Australia and India begin the one-day international in Sydney.
