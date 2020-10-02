News in Hindi 2nd October 2020
Rais wa Marekani Donald Trump na mkewe Melania Trump, wathibitishwa kupata Coronavirus Source: AAP
In this bulletin... ** US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania test positive for coronavirus...** Stage one of a travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand announced...** The Allahabad High court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the Hathras gangrape case ** The NRL launches an investigation into serious misconduct allegations levelled at former Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess and more news.
