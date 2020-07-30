SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 30 July 2020

SBS Hindi

COVID testing

Paramedics performing COVID-19 tests in Victoria. Source: AAP/Daniel Pockett

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 July 2020 at 5:20pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

In this bulletin... ** New restrictions for regional Victoria as the state records a record number of new coronavirus cases and deaths ** Closing the Gap - New targets aimed at improving the lives of indigenous Australians released And in India, The Union Cabinet approved the New Education Policy after 34 years

Published 30 July 2020 at 5:20pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

SBS Hindi News 07 January 2023: Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts