News in Hindi 30 July 2020

Paramedics performing COVID-19 tests in Victoria. Source: AAP/Daniel Pockett
Published 30 July 2020 at 5:20pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** New restrictions for regional Victoria as the state records a record number of new coronavirus cases and deaths ** Closing the Gap - New targets aimed at improving the lives of indigenous Australians released And in India, The Union Cabinet approved the New Education Policy after 34 years
