News in Hindi 4th December 2020

Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their rescue operation skills during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, 04 December 2019. Source: AAP Image/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Published 4 December 2020 at 5:41pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** Australia's electronic surveillance laws set to be overhauled…** South Australia eases social distancing measures on hospitality venues…**In India, the farmers continue their protest and the next round of talks between them and Government is scheduled for Saturday …** Today, India celebrates Navy Day and more news
