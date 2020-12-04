SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 4th December 2020

India Navy Day 2019

Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their rescue operation skills during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, 04 December 2019. Source: AAP Image/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Published 4 December 2020 at 5:41pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this bulletin... ** Australia's electronic surveillance laws set to be overhauled…** South Australia eases social distancing measures on hospitality venues…**In India, the farmers continue their protest and the next round of talks between them and Government is scheduled for Saturday …** Today, India celebrates Navy Day and more news

