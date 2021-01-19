News in Hindi: 580 AEFI cases in India after 2 days of immunization drive, and more

Health official and volunteers interact in India during the immunization drive preparations. Source: AAP
In this bulletin...**NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says testing rates too low to ease restrictions ** 580 AEFI cases in India after 2 days of immunization drive ... ** Shubman Gill sets new records in his test debut in Australia …** and more news.
