SBS Hindi

News in Hindi: 580 AEFI cases in India after 2 days of immunization drive, and more

SBS Hindi

covid-19 in India

Health official and volunteers interact in India during the immunization drive preparations. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 January 2021 at 6:33pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

In this bulletin...**NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says testing rates too low to ease restrictions ** 580 AEFI cases in India after 2 days of immunization drive ... ** Shubman Gill sets new records in his test debut in Australia …** and more news.

Published 19 January 2021 at 6:33pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists