News in Hindi 6 August 2020

A symptomless delivery driver visited a number of Melbourne venues and has sparked the alert

A symptomless delivery driver visited a number of Melbourne venues and has sparked the alert Source: Getty Images

Published 6 August 2020 at 5:05pm, updated 7 August 2020 at 1:10pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
In this bulletin...** Another 471 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths recorded in Victoria ** A coronial investigation into the deaths of multiple residents at a nursing home ** And, In India former Union Minister Manoj Sinha to be new Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governer as GC Murmu Resigns.

