News In Hindi: Australia Approves the Pfizer vaccine, this and more

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is the first to be approved for use in Australia.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is the first to be approved for use in Australia. Source: AAP

Published 25 January 2021 at 7:23pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this bulletin: **Australia approves the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, roll out to begin end of February. **The new case in New Zealand is confirmed to be of South African Strain. **In India, farmers permitted to hold the Kisan Gantantra Parade tractor rally and more news.

