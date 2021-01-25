News In Hindi: Australia Approves the Pfizer vaccine, this and more

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is the first to be approved for use in Australia. Source: AAP
Published 25 January 2021 at 7:23pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
In this bulletin: **Australia approves the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, roll out to begin end of February. **The new case in New Zealand is confirmed to be of South African Strain. **In India, farmers permitted to hold the Kisan Gantantra Parade tractor rally and more news.
