News In Hindi: Australia rolls out the Coronavirus Vaccine, this and more

Coronavirus, COVID-19, NACA Feature, COVID-19 Vaccine,

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison joins Aged care resident Jane Malysiak (left) as she receives the first Codid-19 vaccine in Australia Source: AAP

Published 22 February 2021 at 6:26pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this bulletin... ** Vaccine rollout begins in Australia... **In India, Maharashtra may implement lockdown again...**In sports, Novak Djokovic wins his 9th Australian Open... and more news

