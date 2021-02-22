News In Hindi: Australia rolls out the Coronavirus Vaccine, this and more

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison joins Aged care resident Jane Malysiak (left) as she receives the first Codid-19 vaccine in Australia Source: AAP
Published 22 February 2021 at 6:26pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** Vaccine rollout begins in Australia... **In India, Maharashtra may implement lockdown again...**In sports, Novak Djokovic wins his 9th Australian Open... and more news
Published 22 February 2021 at 6:26pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Share