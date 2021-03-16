News in Hindi: Australian authorities back the safety of AstraZeneca vaccine

The federal government stands by the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, despite bans in parts of Europe. Source: AAP
Published 16 March 2021 at 6:48pm, updated 16 March 2021 at 6:52pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 16/03/2021 **Australian authorities back the safety of AstraZeneca vaccine despite concerns elsewhere. // **Maharashtra is "in the beginning of a second wave of Covid", the centre government of India has said in a letter to Uddhav Thackeray-led government.
