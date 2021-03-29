SBS Hindi

News in Hindi - Brisbane enters a three day lockdown

SBS Hindi

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is seen on arrival to a press conference in Brisbane,

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 March 2021 at 7:33pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 29/03/2021 **Brisbane enters a three-day lockdown as the local cluster grows. // **** In India, Centre’s Delhi Bill becomes law.

Published 29 March 2021 at 7:33pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists