News in Hindi: COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India

People at a bus shelter in Mumbai

People at a bus shelter in Mumbai. People are not maintaining social distance while travelling to work Source: AAP Image/Ashish Vaishnav / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Published 20 March 2021 at 10:56am
Presented by Anita Barar
In this bulletin of 19th March 2021, ** More than 100 clinics to take bookings for COVID-19 vaccines as part of the next phase of rollout across Australia... ** New South Wales experiences a heavy downpour with dangerous weather predicted over the weekend... ** COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Maharashtra, India... and more news.

