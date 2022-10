In this bulletin:





Australia's hotel quarantine system faces backlash over ventilation concerns.

India breaks the US record for the biggest daily increase, records more than 300,000 cases on Thursday.

NSW fears the spread of coronavirus cases in 40 returned travellers.

Indian politician Sitaram Yechury's eldest son Ashish Yechury passes away due to COVID-19.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.





