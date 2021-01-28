News In Hindi: Delhi Police registers more than 25 cases, this and more

n overturned tractor after an accident during the farmers tractor rally near ITO on Republic Day, on January 26, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Source: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA
Published 28 January 2021 at 7:15pm, updated 28 January 2021 at 7:24pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 28/1/21 in Hindi**// Queensland opens border to NSW from Feb 1**//In India, Delhi Police registers more than 25 cases in relation with the Republic Day violence**//India shines in ICC ODI Player Rankings**
