News in Hindi : Farmers breach Delhi's Red Fort in huge tractor rally

Farmers protesting against the Centres three laws organised a tractor march on Thursday

Farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws had staged a tractor rallying at the Delhi-Meerut Expressway earlier this month too. Source: AAP

Published 27 January 2021 at 6:35pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 27/1/21 in Hindi**// New South Wales announces an easing of coronavirus restrictions later this week**//Authorities remain confident of COVID-19 safe crowd arrangements for the Australian Open**

Published 27 January 2021 at 6:35pm
Presented by Vikas awana
