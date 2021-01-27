News in Hindi : Farmers breach Delhi's Red Fort in huge tractor rally

Farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws had staged a tractor rallying at the Delhi-Meerut Expressway earlier this month too. Source: AAP
Catch the latest news of 27/1/21 in Hindi**// New South Wales announces an easing of coronavirus restrictions later this week**//Authorities remain confident of COVID-19 safe crowd arrangements for the Australian Open**
