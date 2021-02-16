SBS Hindi

News In Hindi: In India, 1 arrested, non-bailable warrant issued against 2 in Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ case, this and more

Disha Ravi is a young activist detained over a farmer protest 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg.

Disha Ravi is a young activist detained over a farmer protest 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg. Source: Facebook

Published 16 February 2021 at 6:43pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Catch the latest news of 16/02/2021** AstraZeneca vaccine receives approval from TGA// **In India, 1 arrested, non-bailable warrant issued against 2 in Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ case// **In Sports, Olympic swimmer arrested in Sydney for smuggling drugs worth 2 million

