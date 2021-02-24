News In Hindi: In India, Disha Ravi receives bail in Toolkit Gate, this and more

Climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested for circulating a document on social media supporting months of massive protests by farmers in India Source: AP
Published 24 February 2021 at 6:28pm
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnav, Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** Excessive amounts of vaccine given to two elderlies in Brisbane... **In India, Disha Ravi receives bail in Toolkit Gate...**In sports, India vs England Third Test Match begins today... and more news
