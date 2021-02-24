SBS Hindi

News In Hindi: In India, Disha Ravi receives bail in Toolkit Gate, this and more

SBS Hindi

Climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested for circulating a document on social media supporting months of massive protests by farmers in India

Climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested for circulating a document on social media supporting months of massive protests by farmers in India Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 February 2021 at 6:28pm
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnav, Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

In this bulletin... ** Excessive amounts of vaccine given to two elderlies in Brisbane... **In India, Disha Ravi receives bail in Toolkit Gate...**In sports, India vs England Third Test Match begins today... and more news

Published 24 February 2021 at 6:28pm
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnav, Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists