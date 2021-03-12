News in Hindi: Inaugural Quad leaders meeting reflects increasing interest in Indo-Pacific matters
India’s PM Narendra Modi: The leaders of the Australia, India, United States, and Japan are meeting for the inaugural "Quad" nations meet on 12th March 2o21 Source: AAP
Published 12 March 2021 at 6:10pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin, ** Defence Minister Linda Reynolds retracts comment she made about a sexual assault accuser...** The federal government stands by the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, despite its suspension in parts of Europe... **In India, coronavirus cases are rising again... and more news
